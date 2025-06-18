Asian Stocks to Fall After Fed’s Inflation Warning: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were primed to open lower Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said he expects inflation to pickup meaningfully in the coming months.

The Fed left rates unchanged in its Wednesday meeting and indicated it still sees two further cuts this year. Yet Powell said tariff-driven economic uncertainty and inflation risk continued to complicate the central bank’s bid to ease policy. The dollar strengthened while Treasuries and US stocks were little changed Wednesday. US markets are closed Thursday for a holiday.

Equity index futures for Japanese, Australian and Hong Kong benchmarks fell early Thursday in Asia. The muted moves did little to support havens like gold, the yen or the Swiss franc, which all traded in tight ranges Wednesday.

Oil was little changed as President Donald Trump said he would hold another meeting to discuss the conflict between Israel and Iran. Asked on Wednesday if he was moving closer to bombing Iran, Trump said “I may do it. I may not do it.”

The broadly stable moves indicated a lack of direction across global markets as investors awaited further details on the global economy, US inflation and the prospect of heightened tension in the Middle East.

Powell noted that increases in tariffs are likely to boost prices, while adding that the effects on inflation could be more persistent. He also declined to say if he’ll stay on after his term ends.

“Ultimately, the cost of the tariff has to be paid and some of it will fall on the end consumer,” Powell said. “We know that because that’s what businesses say, that’s what the data say from the past. We know that’s coming and we just want to see a little bit of that before we make judgments prematurely,” he added.

The Fed’s decision to hold rates steady – coupled with Powell’s latest warning on tariffs – underscores the delicate balance facing policymakers guiding the economy toward continued expansion. While officials continued to pencil in two rate cuts in 2025, they downgraded their estimates for growth this year while lifting forecasts for unemployment and inflation.

“Powell played it safe,” said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Karobaar Capital in Chicago. “They’re sticking to two cuts for now, but clearly rattled by tariffs. No urgency to move. It’s a tough spot: growth slowing, inflation lingering, and geopolitical risk heating up.”

While the median expectation for two rate cuts in 2025 didn’t change, a number of officials lowered their projections. Seven officials now foresee no rate cuts this year, compared with four in March. Two others pointed to one cut this year.

“They are clearly in wait-and-see mode,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “They are sitting on their hands, waiting to see if tariffs increase inflation or the jobs market starts to falter, and whichever part of their dual mandate is impacted first will likely guide whichever direction they take.”

In Asia, data set for release includes Swift payments for China, employment in Australia, and rate decisions in Taiwan and the Philippines. Later Thursday the central banks of Switzerland, Norway, Turkey and the UK will also hand down rate decisions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:09 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.5%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1487

The Japanese yen was little changed at 145.06 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1928 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6510

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $105,139.09

Ether rose 0.1% to $2,532.81

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $74.60 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,374.30 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.