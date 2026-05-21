Asian Stocks to Rise on Optimism Over Iran Talks: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were set for a second day of gains after optimism around ongoing US-Iran talks boosted US stocks and weighed on crude prices.

Equity-index futures for Australia, Japan and Hong Kong were all higher, following a 0.2% gain for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Thursday. Also, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at an all-time high. In early trading, futures contracts for the Wall Street benchmarks edged up 0.2%.

Oil prices fell on Thursday in a sign that traders are optimistic US-Iran talks will eventually result in a deal and pave the way for a revival of energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz. US crude pared some of those losses in early Friday trading, gaining 1.3% to about $97.60 a barrel.

Concerns over a prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz have unsettled investors, pushing bond yields higher recently amid fears elevated oil prices will fuel inflation and force central banks to keep interest rates elevated. Even so, traders have largely brushed aside those risks since the war began in late February, propelling stocks to record highs on renewed enthusiasm for the artificial intelligence trade.

“Geopolitics is likely to remain the dominant market driver,” wrote Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets.

Iran said the latest proposal from the US partly bridged the gap between the warring sides but comments from the Islamic Republic’s Supreme Leader about keeping Tehran’s uranium stockpile and a dispute over tolls in the Strait of Hormuz clouded the outlook for a breakthrough.

Iran is discussing with Oman how to set up some form of a permanent toll system that will formalize its control of maritime traffic through Hormuz. President Donald Trump said the US wants the strait to be open and free of tolls.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “some good signs” that a deal with Iran could be reached, adding that he expected Pakistani mediators to travel to Tehran, according to the Financial Times. Meantime, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said “we will never back down” in talks.

Chipmakers remained in focus across the Asian region as details of Samsung Electronics Co.’s latest deal with its labor union emerged. The South Korean company will distribute about 40 trillion won ($26.6 billion) to chip employees as a bonus for this year.

Corporate Highlights:

The Trump administration has agreed to award $1 billion to International Business Machines Corp. to build a foundry for producing quantum computing chips, part of a broad strategy to bolster US leadership in an emerging industry. Zoom Communications Inc. projected stronger-than-anticipated sales growth, suggesting that customers are adopting its expanded suite of office products. Estee Lauder Cos. and Spanish company Puig Brands SA have walked away from a multibillion-dollar deal that would have created one of the world’s largest beauty businesses. Ralph Lauren Corp. reported revenue and profit that beat analyst expectations, demonstrating the high-end apparel company’s momentum with consumers in the face of ongoing tariff uncertainty.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 7:35 a.m. Tokyo time Hang Seng futures rose 0.7% S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1617 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.02 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.7999 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $77,565.57 Ether fell 0.3% to $2,131.22 Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $97.70 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

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