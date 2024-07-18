Asian Stocks to Track US Decline for Second Day: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian equities were primed to track US stocks by notching a second day of declines as signs of economic weakness overwhelmed the market’s optimism surrounding rate cuts.

Equity futures for Japan, Australia and Hong Kong dropped. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% Thursday, extending a drop from the prior session and on track for its largest weekly fall since April. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.5%, while the Russell 2000 benchmark of US small companies fell 1.9%, pulling back from a rally earlier in the week as investors rotated from large technology stocks. US equity futures edged higher early Friday.

The sudden pivot from chip companies that has swept global equity markets on signs the US would impose fresh restrictions on sales to China also began to abate. An index of such firms that includes Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. rose 1.7%, easing its 6.8% drop the prior day. Broadcom Inc. closed higher on a report it has discussed making a chip for OpenAI. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s US-listed shares rose on a stronger revenue outlook.

Treasury 10-year yields rose four basis points to 4.20% Thursday. Australian yields echoed the move early Friday while those for New Zealand were little changed.

US initial jobless claims data on Thursday showed the biggest increase since early May in a sign of cooling in the labor market that supports expectations the Federal Reserve will soon cut interest rates.

The central bank is getting closer to reducing borrowing costs in September amid growing confidence that price stability is within sight. They’ve laid the groundwork for the coming move in speeches over recent weeks, and Chair Jerome Powell will likely flag it more explicitly after a policy meeting later this month.

Elsewhere, Joe Biden’s grasp on the Democratic presidential nomination appeared to be slipping Thursday, as he weighed increasingly public warnings from his party’s top lawmakers.

In Asia, investors will be on the look out for fallout from China’s Third Plenum meeting. President Xi Jinping vowed to make “high-quality development” the guiding force of the world’s No. 2 economy, showing few initial signs that the top leadership is preparing to unleash major steps to boost demand or arrest the property slump.

Data set for release in the region includes June inflation for Japan, second-quarter gross domestic product for Malaysia and balance of payments for the Philippines.

US Small-Caps

In the US, the Russell 2000 rose more than 10% in just a few days, with most of the rally coming after Thursday’s cooler inflation data that bolstered bets on rate cuts.

Small caps notched their best-ever performance over their larger peers in a five-day period, Jim Bianco, founder of his namesake research firm, said in a recent X post. He tracked the difference between the Russell 2000 and Russell 1000 since 1978.

To Dan Wantrobski at Janney Montgomery Scott, the recent “rotation” pushed the broader markets into some moderately overbought territory on a short-term basis. This alongside ongoing extended conditions in leadership areas renders them vulnerable to potential consolidation over the short run, he noted.

“As pundits start to jump on the ‘rotation is real’ bandwagon, we are cognizant of the threat of potential bull traps ahead,” Wantrobski said. “This rotation is in its very early stages, and cannot yet be confirmed as a longer-term investment theme.”

To Lori Calvasina at RBC Capital Markets, there have been indeed several false starts — even as valuations and positioning have set the stage for an eventual shift to a new leadership. The earnings season will be a “key test” for the rotation trade, she recently noted.

“The backdrop for US equities remains favorable” and “earnings growth is broadening out,” said UBS US equity strategists including David Lefkowitz and Nadia Lovell. “we are increasing our year-end S&P 500 price target to 5,900” given a “constructive” backdrop.

In commodities, oil edged lower in early Friday trading, while gold was little changed.

Key events this week:

Japan CPI

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Canada retail sales

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 8:15 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.5%

Hang Seng futures fell 1.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0898

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.26 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2781 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $64,028.13

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,437.52

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 4.28%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $82.34 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Joanna Ossinger.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.