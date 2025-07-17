Asian Stocks Waver at Open After Trump-Powell Saga: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks struggled for direction at the open after US markets had a volatile session amid speculation about the future of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Equity-index futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.2% in early trading Thursday following a 0.3% gain for the index after President Donald Trump played down the prospect he may soon fire Powell. Shares in Japan and South Korea declined while MSCI’s broader gauge of Asian equities was flat. A gauge of the dollar edged up 0.1% after weakening in the prior session. Treasuries dipped marginally with yields on the 10-year rising almost 1 basis point to 4.46%.

Trump said he’s “not planning on doing anything” to remove Powell, after a White House official had earlier said the president was likely to seek the Federal Reserve Chair’s ouster soon. The initial speculation sent the dollar, US stocks and Treasury yields downward before Trump’s clarification soothed market fears.

The trading action Wednesday hinted at how Wall Street would react if Trump actually removed Powell — a prospect that strategists warn would rattle global markets. Trump has repeatedly assailed Powell as the Fed has held off on cutting rates amid concern that tariffs may spur inflation. Trump and his allies have also lambasted the Fed chair over the cost of a renovation of its Washington headquarters.

“After the president’s subsequent backing off on remarks to remove Powell, the immediate crisis may have passed, though we doubt we are entirely done with this saga,” said Michael Feroli at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In tariff news, Trump dialed down his confrontational tone with China in an effort to secure a summit with counterpart Xi Jinping and a trade deal. Trump also said he would send letters to more than 150 countries notifying them of tariff rates and that the levies imposed could be 10% or 15%.

Top bosses at some of Wall Street’s biggest banks emphasized the importance of an independent Fed.

Bank of America Corp.’s Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s David Solomon joined JPMorgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon in stressing how critical the Fed’s autonomy is. Moynihan said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the Fed was “set up to be independent.”

The Fed’s independence is “absolutely critical,” Dimon at JPMorgan said on a conference call Tuesday. Meddling with the Fed “can often have adverse consequences,” he noted.

A Trump dismissal of Powell would be an underpriced risk that could trigger a selloff in the dollar and Treasuries, Deutsche Bank AG’s George Saravelos recently said. If Trump were to force Powell out, the subsequent 24 hours would probably see a drop of at least 3% to 4% in the trade-weighted dollar, as well as a 30 to 40 basis point fixed-income selloff, he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. abandoned its ¥6.77 trillion ($45.8 billion) bid to buy Seven & i Holdings Co., saying the Japanese operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores had refused to engage meaningfully during the almost yearlong pursuit.

Chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. sold $2.2 billion of US junk bonds, the latest in a run of issuance from the country’s corporations.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 9:08 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures rose 0.2%

Japan’s Topix was little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1632

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.11 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1817 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $118,819.73

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,374.66

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.46%

Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 1.570%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.38%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $66.80 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

