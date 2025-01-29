Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Banking & Fintech

Switzerland to lift EU stock market restrictions from May

Berne removes EU from list of stock market protection measures
Berne removes EU from list of stock market protection measures Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland to lift EU stock market restrictions from May
Listening: Switzerland to lift EU stock market restrictions from May

From May 1, the European Union (EU) will be removed from the list of jurisdictions affected by Switzerland's stock market protection measures, the Swiss government announced on Wednesday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In 2019, the Swiss government introduced this temporary measure after Brussels failed to renew the recognition of stock market equivalence. The government noted in a press release that the EU has since updated its legal framework.

The measure ensured that EU investment firms could keep trading shares in Swiss companies on Swiss platforms. By spring 2024, Brussels had revised its legal framework and lifted the restrictions on trading Swiss securities within the EU.

More

“The Swiss protective measure concerning the EU is no longer necessary and should be lifted to benefit Swiss companies,” the government said. It noted that the measure could sometimes negatively impact Swiss firms, especially during mergers with EU companies.

Talks on financial market regulation with the EU resumed last summer. “Given the crucial role of cross-border private client business for Switzerland’s financial hub, we continue to seek recognition of equivalence and better access to EU markets for Swiss financial service providers,” the government added.

Translated from French with DeepL/sp

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
58 Likes
103 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should Switzerland take measures to support its struggling industries?

Industrial policies are back in fashion, not only in the United States but also in the EU. Should Switzerland, where various industries are struggling, draw inspiration from such policies?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
19 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR