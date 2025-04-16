The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

Barclays’ Cau Says European Stocks Cushioned for Mild Downgrades

This content was published on
3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European equities are pricing in lackluster earnings and economic stagnation, which could help the market maneuver through reporting-season adversity, according to strategists at Barclays Plc. 

The team led by Emmanuel Cau said equity valuations indicate no earnings growth while consensus estimates forecast a 6% rise in corporate profits in 2025. This mismatch will “cushion against mild downgrades, but valuations and earnings have downside in case of recession,” the strategists wrote in a note on Wednesday.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

With the Stoxx Europe 600 index down 11% from February highs amid uncertainty about the trade war and its impact on the economy, the first-quarter reporting season may “not move the needle much, as markets remain predominantly driven by tariffs headlines and rates gyrations,” said Cau.

The foggy outlook for Europe has triggered downward earnings revisions as US tariffs deflated investor optimism around Germany’s decision last month to unleash public spending, which was seen as a vital boost for reviving growth across the continent. 

“As first-quarter reporting progresses and guidance potentially turns weaker, we expect to see consensus numbers taking a turn lower,” Cau said. “The good news is that price action in equities has moved ahead.”

While European stocks have suffered from the trade war, the euro is near a three-year high against the dollar, rallying at the fastest pace in a decade. The spike in the single currency is “adding to earnings headwinds, but it remains manageable at current levels,” according to the strategists.

Cau saw some room for earnings to beat the lowered expectations, although on the whole, outlooks aren’t likely to provide much visibility due to continued uncertainty. 

On Wednesday, Heineken NV — one of the beer brands grappling with US tariffs — gained after its volumes fell less than anticipated and guidance outweighed currency concerns. Meanwhile, ASML Holding NV fell after warning about tariff impact and reporting weak orders.

LVMH shares dropped after the luxury group published disappointing sales on Tuesday as the escalating trade war hit demand for high-end goods in China and the US.

Cau said that there could be significant downside in case of a full-blown recession. Although cyclicals have underperformed in the pullback, they still trade at a valuation premium and haven’t fully priced in the risk of a deeper economic downturn. 

Barclays analysts are most positive on earnings for utilities, energy firms, banks and insurers, real estate, software and defense sectors. They are “more cautious” on transport, luxury, construction materials, tech hardware, chemicals and mining.  

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR