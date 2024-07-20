Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Belarus proposes ‘solutions’ on German citizen on death row, news agencies say

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Diplomats from Germany and Belarus have been discussing the fate of a German national who has been sentenced to death in Belarus, and Minsk has proposed some “solutions”, news agencies reported on Saturday, citing the Belarusian foreign ministry.

Belarusian human rights organisation Viasna, citing unnamed sources, said on Friday that a German national it named as Rico Krieger had been sentenced to death in Belarus on charges related to terrorism and mercenary activity.

Germany’s foreign ministry said on Friday a German national had been sentenced to death in Belarus, and that Berlin was in intensive contact with authorities in Minsk over his fate. It did not name him.

“Taking into account the request of the German foreign ministry, Belarus proposed concrete solutions on the available options,” Belta news agency quoted Belarusian foreign ministry spokesperson Anatoly Glaz as saying.

Glaz was also quoted as saying that Belarus, a close ally of Russia, had provided consular access to the person.

In a statement published on its website, Viasna said Krieger had been in custody since November 2023 and was convicted on June 24.

The German foreign ministry declined immediate comment on Saturday.

