After 60 years, Pilatus mountain railway gets new railcars

The world’s steepest cog-wheel railway, running up to the Pilatus mountain peak in central Switzerland, has been kitted out with new railcars.

The eight new cars, built by Stadler, will replace the previous ones dating from the 1930s and 1960s, the Pilatus Railway company said on Tuesday. The company plans to have them in service in time for the 2023 summer season (the rail line up to the 2,132 metre-high Pilatus summit runs from May to November each year).

While the new cars are no bigger than the old ones – due to the narrowness of the tunnels on the 4.6-kilometre stretch – they operate according to the same cog-wheel system, which has been in operation since the line was opened in 1889. However, they will be able to climb the mountain around 10 minutes faster than their predecessors.

They also use around 30% energy than the current cars, largely thanks to a technology which can convert braking energy on the descent into electric energy to power the ascent.

The whole renewal of the fleet – as well as renovation work on the tracks – cost the company some CHF55 million ($55.7 million).

The Pilatus rail is the steepest cog-wheel line in the world, with some sections ramping up to a gradient of 48%.

