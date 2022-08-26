Out-of-action Federer remains highest-paid tennis player

Some of Federer's biggest sponsors include luxury brands like LVMH, Rolex and Mercedes-Benz. Keystone / Andy Rain

Former world number one Roger Federer is the world's highest-paid tennis player for the 17th year despite not playing a match for nearly 14 months.

The 41-year-old Swiss tennis legend has a sponsorship portfolio that is unmatched in the sports world. Over the past year Federer raked in $90.7 million (CHF86 million) in endorsements, appearances and other business endeavours, helping him become the highest-paid tennis player and the seventh-best-paid athlete in the world, according to business magazineExternal link Forbes.

And this is all without even stepping on court. He’s been recovering from a knee operation since playing at Wimbledon in 2021. From May 2021 to May 2022 the winner of 20 grand slam titles earned less than $1 million in prize money, Forbes said.

Some of Federer's biggest sponsors include Swiss chocolate company Lindt & Sprüngli, luxury brand LVMH, and Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo, which offered him a ten-year, $300 million deal in 2018. His biggest payday may still be to come thanks to his investment in Swiss athletic apparel company On, which went public in September 2021.

Lionel richer

Japan's Naomi Osaka, who has won four tennis majors, is the second-highest-paid tennis player, earning $56.2 million in the past year. Serena Williams, who is set to retire after the US Open, earned $35.1 million this year, pipping former men's number ones Rafael Nadal ($31.4 million) and Novak Djokovic ($27.1 million).

Football star Lionel Messi took the top spot overall, earning $75 million on the field and $55 million off it, followed by US basketball star LeBron James.

