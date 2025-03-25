The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

Cash No Longer Is Switzerland’s Top Payment Method, SNB Says

This content was published on
2 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Debit cards just overtook cash as the most widely used payment method in Switzerland.

Some 35% consumer transactions in stores were settled using debit cards last year, with physical money accounting for 30%, according to a Swiss National Bank survey published Tuesday. That compares with 21% and 70% respectively in 2017. Another 18% were settled using mobile payment apps and 14% via credit cards.

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Cash is an emotive issue in Switzerland, where every inhabitant on average holds the equivalent of $10,481 in bills and coins. That’s the second-largest holding of all economies where the Bank for International Settlements collates data.

But over the past years, the signs of dwindling usage have become clearer. The SNB said in October that public transport operators have plans to curtail transactions in bills or coins, and payment apps — especially the popular domestic solution Twint — are now more widely accepted at businesses than cards.

Regardless of this, the Swiss government said last year that it will support a popular initiative seeking to enshrine the existence of cash in the constitution. Unless the campaigners of a right-wing group withdraw their proposal, a vote on this will be held in the coming years.

The SNB maintains that it remains agnostic to the means of payment citizens want to use. Still, the central bank, government and private sector have convened an expert group to identify problems in the supply of physical money if they arise. Publicly, President Martin Schlegel has reminded citizens that the availability of bills and coins is also determined by how widely they are used.

“It’s about preventing a vicious circle,” he said last year when the SNB unveiled plans for a new banknote series. “If the population wants to keep the current availability of cash, then it has to keep using cash.”

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should cows be fed additives to reduce the climate change impact of livestock farming?

Food companies are trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions by getting suppliers to give their cows special methane-reducing feed.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

Are direct democracies more vulnerable to disinformation?

The wave of disinformation is expected to particularly affect direct democracies such as Switzerland or many US states.

Join the discussion
72 Likes
139 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

How will Swiss democracy promotion fare after the USAID funding freeze?

Switzerland has followed America's lead so far. The freezing of USAID funds demands a rethink.

Join the discussion
10 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR