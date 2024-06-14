Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Child stabbed in Finland, police suspect man with far-right sympathies

This content was published on
1 minute

HELSINKI (Reuters) – A man with far-right sympathies is suspected of carrying out a stabbing attack in which a 12-year-old child was seriously wounded at a shopping centre in the northern Finnish city of Oulu, police said on Friday.

The suspect also targeted a second child in the attack, which took place late on Thursday, and will face preliminary charges of two attempted murders, the National Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

“The criminal investigation is still at an early stage and the police do not know the exact motive for the act. They know, however, that the suspect has a background in extreme right activities,” the NBI said.

Public broadcaster Yle showed images of what it said was a pool of blood on the floor of the shopping centre

Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo condemned the attack.

“Far-right violence is a genuine threat in Finland,” Orpo said in a post on social media X. “There is no room for extremism of any kind in this country.”

The 12-year-old child was in a stable condition after being seriously wounded in the attack, police said.

The suspect, who was born in 1990, was believed to have stabbed the child several times from behind before being stopped by a security guard, the NBI said.

Deeply Read

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

June 9 votes in Switzerland: how can healthcare costs be reined in?

On June 9, Swiss voters decided on two initiatives aimed at capping the cost of healthcare in the country. Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
67 Likes
69 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
29 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR