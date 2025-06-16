China Approval for Bunge’s Viterra Deal Comes With Crop Demands

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — China has confirmed its approval of Bunge Global SA’s takeover of rival Viterra, but on Monday outlined several conditions, including the continued supply of key crops to the Asian nation at a “fair” price.

The green light from Beijing, announced by Bunge late last week, was the last major hurdle to the conclusion of the $8.2 billion deal. Still, a statement from the country’s State Administration for Market Regulation outlined the large share of soybean, barley and rapeseed trade with one of the world’s top buyers that the combined company will control, which risks limiting competition.

Chinese antitrust authorities asked that the company supply those crops to Chinese clients at what it called fair market prices and in a timely, reliable and sufficient manner. After the merger is finalized, it must also report its monthly sales to Chinese clients to the regulator each quarter, and provide comparison with the average from 2021 to 2024.

Bunge and Viterra committed to the conditions in a plan submitted to the Chinese regulator this month, SAMR said.

China has in the past used behavioral remedies to address China-specific concerns, sometimes to support industrial policies or strategic sectors, and occasionally simply to preserve competition in the market. Elsewhere, behavioral remedies are typically seen as difficult to design and monitor.

–With assistance from Alfred Cang.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.