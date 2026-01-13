China Cold Snap Risks Further Boosting Winter LNG Purchases

(Bloomberg) — A forecast for frigid weather in Northeast China threatens to push liquefied natural gas prices higher, as the falling temperatures coincide with a cold spell in Europe — home to rival buyers.

Temperatures in parts of Northeast China seen at 6C below average this week, and the anomalously cold conditions will spread throughout much of the country next week, according to the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. The Korean Peninsula and Japan are also set to be hit by a cold wave.

This comes as chilly conditions in Europe helped to push the region’s natural gas benchmark higher by the most in almost seven months. A jump in Chinese demand — the world’s biggest LNG buyer — risks pulling LNG shipments away from Europe, which still relies on the fuel to offset lost Russian pipeline supplies.

China’s LNG imports are beginning to rebound after months of lackluster demand. Shipments rose to 7.71 million tons in December, up 8% year-over-year, according to a note from the research arm of ENN Group.

Still, rising domestic gas output and pipeline deliveries will likely temper any potential gains in LNG purchases. Some Chinese buyers are sitting on high inventories, and resold some shipments last week slated for delivery over the next few months.

–With assistance from Mary Hui and Kathy Chen.

