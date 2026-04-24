Chip Stocks Rally as Hormuz Stalemate Lifts Oil: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Chipmakers are the standout performers on a day when other stock sectors are under pressure as the standoff between the US and Iran over oil shipments from the Middle East shows no sign of easing.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. set the pace on Friday, jumping 5% in Taipei after regulators eased limits on single-stock fund holdings. Intel Corp. surged 20% in US postmarket trading on a blockbuster sales forecast. Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%, putting the index on track for a fifth straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 headed for its first weekly loss since March.

Meanwhile, Brent advanced for a fifth straight day, climbing above $105 a barrel as the impasse between Washington and Tehran over how to proceed with talks to end their eight-week conflict carried on. The dollar was on course for its first weekly gain this month. Treasuries eased, with the 10-year yield one basis point lower at 4.32%.

While markets have whipsawed on geopolitical risks, corporate profits have remained strong. Nearly 80% of the US equity benchmark’s firms have beaten first-quarter earnings estimates so far, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“One takeaway from this earnings season is that the US leadership is back because of its dominance in tech, and semiconductors notably,” said David Kruk, head of trading at La Financiere de l’Echiquier in Paris. “Investors are now focusing more on earnings than geopolitics and taking the view that eventually a peace deal will occur.”

Traders will watch signals from the US and Iran, along with shipping flows, for clues on energy supply risks, with any Strait of Hormuz disruption likely to keep oil elevated and weigh on global economic growth.

Corporate Highlights:

Meta Platforms Inc. and Microsoft Corp. are planning cuts or announcing buyouts that could affect as many as 23,000 jobs, part of an effort to streamline operations and offset heavy spending on artificial intelligence. DeepSeek rolled out preview versions of a new flagship artificial intelligence model a year after upending Silicon Valley. Intel Corp. delivered a blockbuster sales forecast that shattered Wall Street expectations, signaling that the long-struggling chipmaker is benefiting from the giant build-out of artificial intelligence computing. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 8:35 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures were little changed Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.4% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1680 The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.69 per dollar The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8374 per dollar The British pound was little changed at $1.3464 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $77,684.7 Ether fell 0.5% to $2,315.52 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.32% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 3.03% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.96% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.8% to $105.92 a barrel Spot gold fell 0.2% to $4,684.49 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Neil Campling and Anand Krishnamoorthy.

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