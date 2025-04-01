The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login

Clariant to Move Adsorbent Unit to US From Mexico on Tariffs

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Clariant AG will move some of its adsorbent production to the US from Mexico to avoid President Donald Trump’s tariffs, Chief Executive Officer Conrad Keijzer said. 

The Swiss specialty chemicals company will move production of materials to be sold in the US to an existing plant in Quincy, Florida, and will maintain its Puebla, Mexico, facility for the Latin American markets, Keijzer said Monday. 

A smartphone displays the SWIplus app with news for Swiss citizens abroad. Next to it, a red banner with the text: ‘Stay connected with Switzerland’ and a call to download the app.

Clariant’s adsorbent unit makes specialized products for processes such as removing impurities from various types of oils, with main applications in edible oil refining and biodiesel purification.

The move comes as Mexico faces the threat of tariffs from Trump, who has already imposed levies on steel and aluminum, and last week issued an order to do so on all cars not made in the US. The automotive sector accounts for about 10% of Clariant’s global group sales.

CEO Keijzer said he’s more concerned about the impact of tariffs on economic growth in the US than the direct impact on Clariant’s business. 

The challenges facing the industry require “important strategic choices,” said former Shell Plc CEO Ben van Beurden, who is set to be voted in as Clariant’s new chairman on Tuesday. The industry is likely to consolidate, he added. 

“This industry is under significant strain, but also with that there are a lot of opportunities,” van Beurden said.

 

 

 

(Expands second paragraph and adds CEO comments on tariffs)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

As a Swiss Abroad, how do you feel about the emergence of more conservative family policies in some US states?

In recent years several US states have adopted more conservative policies on family issues, abortion and education. As a Swiss citizen living there, how do you view this development?

Join the discussion
29 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
11 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi

How do you feel about countries shipping their rubbish abroad?

Waste trafficking causes serious health and environmental problems mainly in low-income countries. Should waste imports be banned?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR