Alpine solar power project abandoned after opposition

Swiss energy provider BKW Group has decided to abandon the construction of a planned photovoltaic energy plant in the Bernese Oberland, partly due to opposition from environmentalists.

According to the company, the main reasons for the Tschingel plant were opposition from environmental authorities and organisations, the timeframe imposed by the so-called Solar Express – the federal government’s extensive subsidy programme – and economic uncertainties.

According to BKW, the plant would have made a significant contribution to Switzerland’s winter electricity supply, with an expected annual production of around 14 gigawatt hours: around 3100 households could have been supplied with renewable energy.

The project also enjoyed local support: both the Grindel Alpine Cooperative and the municipality of Schattenhalb had given their approval in 2023.

Now BKW will focus on another project, the Mont Sol project in Saint-Imier in the Bernese Jura.

