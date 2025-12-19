Coty Is Said to Sell Remaining 25.8% Stake in Wella to KKR

1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Coty Inc. is selling the remainder of its stake in Wella to KKR & Co. for $750 million and the right to a share of future proceeds from a sale or initial public offering of the haircare brand.

The beauty company, which has rights to 45% of any sale or IPO proceeds after KKR’s preferred return has been met, will use most of the upfront cash to reduce its debt, according to a document seen by Bloomberg News.

A KKR spokesperson declined to comment. A Coty spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of normal business hours.

Coty said in November that it valued its 25.8% stake in Wella at about $1 billion.

Coty has been focused on decreasing its debt burden and had pledged to exit Wella by the end of 2025. It acquired the haircare brand in 2015 from Procter & Gamble Co. as part of a larger transaction. KKR then bought a 60% stake in that business in 2020.

Coty’s shares have slumped more than 50% over the past 12 months, despite relatively strong overall demand for haircare products and cosmetics in the wake of a post-pandemic beauty boom.

