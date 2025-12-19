Coty Sells Remaining 25.8% Stake in Haircare Brand Wella to KKR

(Bloomberg) — Coty Inc. has sold its remaining stake in Wella to KKR & Co. for $750 million in cash and rights to certain future proceeds.

Coty can get 45% of the proceeds from any Wella sale or initial public offering after KKR’s preferred return has been met, the beauty company said in a statement, confirming an earlier report by Bloomberg News. Most of the upfront cash will be used to reduce debt, it said.

“This transaction marks a pivotal milestone for Coty — both in our transformation and in our long-running deleveraging commitment,” Coty Chief Financial Officer Laurent Mercier said in the statement. The sale is in line with the company’s target of fully divesting from Wella by the end of 2025, he said.

Coty said in November that it valued its 25.8% stake in Wella at about $1 billion.

Coty acquired Wella in 2015 from Procter & Gamble Co. as part of a larger transaction. KKR then bought a 60% stake in that business in 2020.

Coty’s shares have slumped more than 50% over the past 12 months, despite relatively strong overall demand for haircare products and cosmetics in the wake of a post-pandemic beauty boom.

