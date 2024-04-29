Court cancels Telecom Italia 250 million euro seizure over alleged phone scams

MILAN (Reuters) – A Milan court has cancelled the seizure of 250 million euros ($268 million) from Telecom Italia (TIM) previously ordered by prosecutors in a case over alleged fraud through the unauthorised activation of services to customers, a court document showed.

The document showed TIM had successfully appealed against the order of a precautionary seizure after a hearing held on April 23, adding the reasoning behind the ruling will be filed within 30 days.

The initial seizure order was made in late February. According to a statement from prosecutors, a user only needed to visit a webpage or consult an app on their mobile phone to become subscribed to services that charge a weekly or monthly fee. ($1 = 0.9342 euros)