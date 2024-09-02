Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Crucial Swiss Rail Tunnel Fully Reopens After 13-Month Closure

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s Gotthard tunnel, a key north-south link for Switzerland and Europe, fully re-opened on Monday after almost 13 months of repairs that followed a train derailment in August last year. 

Before the accident, the Gotthard road and rail tunnels accounted for about 10% of the more than 200 million tons of goods that cross the Alps each year, according to Swiss government data.

The longest railroad tunnel in the world at 57 kilometers, it connects the German-speaking parts of Switzerland with Italian-speaking Ticino. It is now fully open for rail traffic, shortening travel times between Zurich and Milan by about one hour and increasing the capacity for freight trains.  

One of the two tubes of the tunnel had already partially reopened in August 2023. Other trains were re-directed over an alternative mountain route. The repair works and losses from its blockage cost 150 million Swiss francs, Swiss railway operator SBB said. 

 

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
42 Likes
52 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
77 Likes
54 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
9 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR