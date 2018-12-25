This content was published on December 25, 2018 4:23 PM

These ladies wore costumes from the upcoming festival for the ticket sale launch in September 2018. The Fête des Vignerons takes place from July 18 to August 11, 2019. (Keystone)

Many people have found under the Christmas tree tickets to the Vevey winemakers’ festival in July 2019, of which more than half are already sold.

Some 213,500 of the 390,000 tickets have gone for the once-in-a-generation event that is now listed by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Some 11,000 tickets and gift vouchers for the Fête des Vigneronsexternal link have sold since the beginning of December.

In 1999, the year of the last edition, tickets had nearly sold out by the end of January, but seats that year were limited to 280,000.

A small proportion of tickets will be available on the day of the shows but the evenings of July 19, 20 and 26 -- dedicated to the cantons of Geneva, Freiburg and Valais respectively -- are almost sold out already. July 25, the Swiss abroad day, is also doing well with tickets selling online mainly in France, Germany and the United States.

Festival organizers meanwhile warned the public to be cautious when buying tickets online, saying that unofficial sites had been selling them for inflated prices and for non-existent shows.







