Lucerne art collector Angela Rosengart dead at 94

Angela Rosengart opened her eponymous art museum in Lucerne in 2002. Keystone-SDA

The Lucerne-based art dealer Angela Rosengart, who was founder and director of the Sammlung Rosengart Museum in Lucerne, died on Tuesday at the age of 94.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Luzerner Museumsstifterin Angela Rosengart verstorben Original Read more: Luzerner Museumsstifterin Angela Rosengart verstorben

The Rosengart Foundation confirmed her death on Wednesday evening in response to an enquiry from the Keystone-SDA news agency. The story was first reported by online tabloid Blick.

Rosengart ran the eponymous museum in Lucerne alongside her father. She opened the museum in 2002. Ten years earlier, she had already transferred her entire private art collection to a foundation.

The former Swiss National Bank building on Pilatusstrasse now occupied by the Sammlung Rosengart houses around 300 works of Impressionism and Classical Modernism, as well as an internationally significant collection of works by Paul Klee and Pablo Picasso.

Rosengart enjoyed a long-standing friendship with Picasso. The artist painted her portrait on several occasions.

Read an interview with Angela Rosengart from our archives:

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More Culture Picasso muse makes career out of collecting This content was published on Over half a century, Angela Rosengart acquired works ranging from Renoir to Kandinsky, becoming close friends with Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall along the way. The Rosengart Collection, housed in the former Swiss National Bank building, is her second contribution to Lucerne’s art scene. She and her father, Siegfried, donated their vast collection of Picasso… Read more: Picasso muse makes career out of collecting

Translated from German/sub-editing gw

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