Swiss museum returns dhulu to Australian aboriginal community

The old dhulu (right) with its replacement. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Basel Museum of Cultures officially has returned a dhulu, a carved tree, to the Gamilaraay aboriginal community in Australia. The centuries-old tree, which entered the museum's collections in 1940, will be flown to Australia at the end of the week.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Bâle restitue un dhulu à une communauté aborigène d’Australie Original Read more: Bâle restitue un dhulu à une communauté aborigène d’Australie

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The return of the dhulu is very important to us. It represents more than the return of an artifact. It is a reconnection with our ancestral heritage and the teachings that have sustained our community for thousands of generations,” said representatives of the Gamilaraay community on Thursday.

Australian Ambassador to Switzerland Elisabeth Day attended the restitution ceremony at the Museum of Cultures. Conradin Cramer, president of the cantonal government, was also present.

On January 18, the Basel City government announced the return of the dhulu, or thulu, to its community of origin. The decision was approved by the museum commission and the University of Basel. The dhulu was felled in the early 20th century and taken to Sydney, before being sold by the National Museum to Lucas Staehelin, who donated it to the Museum of Cultures.

Embodiment of knowledge

The Gamilaraay community lives in New South Wales. For these aborigines, dhulus represent ancestors and family members. They embody knowledge and have the power to act, explains the Museum of Cultures.

+ ‘A defeat not only for Aboriginal people, but also for democracy in Australia’

Representatives of the Gamilaraay community donated a new, specially carved dhulu to the Basel museum. The community insisted on donating the dhulu. It is “a gesture of gratitude and respect for the partnership that enabled the original dhulu to return home”, explains the museum.

This reciprocal arrangement underlines that collaboration between museums and indigenous communities is not only possible, but also mutually beneficial. “Relations with the Gamilaraay are marked by mutual respect, openness and also a good dose of humour. We’ve learned a lot from them,” says Anna Schmid, director of the Museum of Cultures.

+ Swiss foreign minister continues tour ‘down under’ to consolidate ties

Translated from French by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.