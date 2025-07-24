The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Keystone-SDA
Benedict Cumberbatch to receive award at Zurich Film Festival
British actor Benedict Cumberbatch will receive the 'Golden Eye' award at the Zurich Film Festival.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The organisers praised his charisma and intelligence and highlighted his role in the drama The Thing With Feathers, which he produced himself. In it, Cumberbatch plays a father of two sons after the death of his wife. “Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most versatile character actors of his generation,” said festival director Christian Jungen.

Cumberbatch became famous thanks to the British TV series Sherlock, which reinvents the stories of the master detective in a modern context. In the Hobbit trilogy, he voiced the character of the dragon Smaug that also incorporated some of his movements and facial expressions.

The Zurich Film Festival runs from September 25 to October 5. Cumberbatch is to receive the award in person on September 29.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Reduced fine for Credit Suisse in currency cartel

Reduced fine for Credit Suisse in currency cartel case

This content was published on The Court of Justice of the European Union has reduced the fine imposed on Credit Suisse from €83.2 million to €28.9 million, while confirming its involvement in a spot foreign exchange cartel.

Read more: Reduced fine for Credit Suisse in currency cartel case
The role of leader increases stress in animals too

Leadership also increases stress in animals

This content was published on A study conducted at the University of Zurich has shown that when animals make decisions for their group, their hearts beat faster.

Read more: Leadership also increases stress in animals

