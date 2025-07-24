Benedict Cumberbatch to receive award at Zurich Film Festival

Benedict Cumberbatch receives award in Zurich Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch will receive the 'Golden Eye' award at the Zurich Film Festival.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Benedict Cumberbatch bekommt Preis in Zürich Original Read more: Benedict Cumberbatch bekommt Preis in Zürich

The organisers praised his charisma and intelligence and highlighted his role in the drama The Thing With Feathers, which he produced himself. In it, Cumberbatch plays a father of two sons after the death of his wife. “Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most versatile character actors of his generation,” said festival director Christian Jungen.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Cumberbatch became famous thanks to the British TV series Sherlock, which reinvents the stories of the master detective in a modern context. In the Hobbit trilogy, he voiced the character of the dragon Smaug that also incorporated some of his movements and facial expressions.

More

More Zurich Film Festival’s balancing act: #DontRockTheBoat This content was published on Film critic Alan Mattli reflects on why the festival’s superficial engagement with the zeitgeist is unconvincing. Read more: Zurich Film Festival’s balancing act: #DontRockTheBoat

The Zurich Film Festival runs from September 25 to October 5. Cumberbatch is to receive the award in person on September 29.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch