Benedict Cumberbatch to receive award at Zurich Film Festival

The organisers praised his charisma and intelligence and highlighted his role in the drama The Thing With Feathers, which he produced himself. In it, Cumberbatch plays a father of two sons after the death of his wife. “Benedict Cumberbatch is one of the most versatile character actors of his generation,” said festival director Christian Jungen.
Cumberbatch became famous thanks to the British TV series Sherlock, which reinvents the stories of the master detective in a modern context. In the Hobbit trilogy, he voiced the character of the dragon Smaug that also incorporated some of his movements and facial expressions.
The Zurich Film Festival runs from September 25 to October 5. Cumberbatch is to receive the award in person on September 29.
