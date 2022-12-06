First acts of 40th Gurten Festival announced

Lil Nas X, who combines hip-hop and country, will be performing at the Gurten Festival 2020 Invision

A total of 71 bands are scheduled to perform at the Gurten music festival on Bern’s local mountain next July. Almost two dozen were announced by the organisers on Tuesday.

German rockers Die Toten Hosen, Belgian pop singer Angèle and US artist Lil Nas X, who combines hip-hop and country, will perform at the Gurten Festival, the organisers saidExternal link.

In addition, the festival will last one day longer for the 40th edition instead of the usual four days. Advance sales for the five festival days from July 12-16 began on Wednesday.

Next year’s music festival will also feature bands from Bern, led by the dialect duo Lo & Leduc. The organisers also invited Dana, Nativ and Veronica Fusaro. Up to 80,000 people make the pilgrimage up the Gurten to attend the festival.

