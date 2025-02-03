French-Swiss singer Viotti wins Grammy Award

Swiss-French mezzo sporano singer Marina Viotti (centre) with Gojira. Invision

French-Swiss opera singer Marina Viotti won a Grammy Award in Los Angeles on Sunday. She had caused a sensation at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with the French metal band Gojira.

With their performance of Mea Culpa (Ah! Ca ira!), Gojira left well-known competitors such as Metallica and Judas Priest in their wake at the Grammys in Los Angeles. They won the prize for best metal performance.

On stage, the band’s singer and guitarist, Joe Duplantier, dedicated the win to “all bands that push the boundaries”. “Support your local artists, support your local bands,” he shouted alongside Marina Viotti as he accepted the award at the pre-presentation ceremony. “This is a fantastic year for us and for the whole metal community,” he added.

Performance on the Seine

The performance in July went around the world. Gojira, the French quartet with international appeal, appeared at the opening ceremony on the balconies of the Conciergerie, one of the most beautiful buildings in Paris, and sang a metal version of the revolutionary song “Ah! Ca ira”.

Several Marie-Antoinettes stood in the numerous windows, holding their bloodied heads. Marina Viotti performed her song on a passing ship on the banks of the Seine. The performance was accompanied by fireworks and flames, and towards the end, red threads of confetti spewed out of the windows like blood.

Gojira’s listenership skyrocketed afterwards and the 2:53-minute track became available for streaming. The track was arranged by musician and producer Victor Le Masne.

