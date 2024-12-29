Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss cowfighting championship at risk of being cancelled

Despite growing popularity, the national Hérens cowfighting championship could be cancelled in 2025 for lack of organisers. No breeding syndicate has announced its intention to organise the next final, traditionally held in May.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

“In the future, we may have to change the way we do things…but today, we’re not going to make a final,” Fabien Sauthier, president of the Hérens breeding federation, confirmed a report in the Walliser Boote.

In the absence of a syndicate ready to commit itself, it’s up to the national federation to step up to the plate. The problem is finding enough volunteers, according to Sauthier.

In the past, breeding syndicates would express their interest in advance to organise such an event. For some time now, it has been the Swiss federation that has been approaching the syndicates to convince them about the advantages, particularly in terms of tourism, that they and their local communities can gain from the event, explained Sauthier.

The problem is that the syndicates have fewer and fewer members. So a single syndicate is not going to commit itself headlong to the organisation of a national final, added Sauthier.

Owners of Hérens cows are mainly to be found among farmers, whereas in the past it was not uncommon for enthusiasts to look after a fighting bovine as a hobby alongside a professional activity.

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

