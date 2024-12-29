Swiss cowfighting championship at risk of being cancelled

Despite growing popularity, the national Hérens cowfighting championship could be cancelled in 2025 for lack of organisers. No breeding syndicate has announced its intention to organise the next final, traditionally held in May.

“In the future, we may have to change the way we do things…but today, we’re not going to make a final,” Fabien Sauthier, president of the Hérens breeding federation, confirmed a report in the Walliser Boote.

In the absence of a syndicate ready to commit itself, it’s up to the national federation to step up to the plate. The problem is finding enough volunteers, according to Sauthier.

In the past, breeding syndicates would express their interest in advance to organise such an event. For some time now, it has been the Swiss federation that has been approaching the syndicates to convince them about the advantages, particularly in terms of tourism, that they and their local communities can gain from the event, explained Sauthier.

The problem is that the syndicates have fewer and fewer members. So a single syndicate is not going to commit itself headlong to the organisation of a national final, added Sauthier.

Owners of Hérens cows are mainly to be found among farmers, whereas in the past it was not uncommon for enthusiasts to look after a fighting bovine as a hobby alongside a professional activity.

