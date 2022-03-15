How Bern shaped Jean-Frédéric Schnyder’s attitude to art

Jean-Frédéric Schnyder isn't keen on interviews, but he likes talking and joking about his work swissinfo.ch

Having grown up in a Bernese orphanage, artist Jean-Frédéric Schnyder is now the subject of two exhibitions in the Swiss capital. Not bad for someone whose self-declared project was not to make any project at all.

This content was published on March 15, 2022 - 09:00

Eduardo Simantob Born in São Paulo, Brazil, editor at the Portuguese Dept. and responsible for swissinfo.ch Culture beat. Degrees in Film and Business & Economics, worked at Folha de S. Paulo, one of Brazil’s leading dailies, before moving to Switzerland in 2000 as international correspondent for various Brazilian media. Based in Zurich, Simantob worked with print and digital media, international co-productions of documentary films, visual arts (3.a Bienal da Bahia; Johann Jacobs Museum/Zurique), and was guest lecturer on Transmedia Storytelling at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts (HSLU – Camera Arts, 2013-17). More from this author | Portuguese Department David Eugster More from this author | German Department

It all began in Bern. In the late 1960s the Kunsthalle (an art space without a collection) under the direction of acclaimed curator Harald Szeemann was not only in tune with the latest art trends but also attracted talent from all around the world.

Jean-Frédéric Schnyder was one of the few young Swiss artists who hung around Szeemann and who took part in the exhibition “When Attitudes become Form” in 1969. This collective experiment, a milestone in the history of conceptual art, brought together 69 artists from North America and Western Europe, including Joseph Beuys, Bruce Nauman, Eva Hesse and Lawrence Weiner among many others who would see their reputations fly high in the decades to come.

In the Kunsthalle Bern the story has now come full circle with the whole space dedicated to a retrospective of Schnyder. Now 76, he is not keen on giving interviews, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like to talk. During a preview tour of the exhibition he tells anecdotes about each work and cracks jokes.

Jean-Frédéric Schnyder (left) with Françoise and Harald Szeemann in Venice, 1968. Balthasar Burkhard, Katalog, 2017

“Oh, it looks so big today, when it was actually a very small circle,” he says, when asked about the importance of the late 1960s. “But it’s true that back then the big world was really present here in Bern – and we thought it was the centre of the world.”

The madness didn’t last long. Locals and the authorities were scandalised both by the most radical parts of the exhibition – the American artist Michael Heizer literally destroyed the pavement in front of the building – and by the international attention. Szeemann was “invited to resign” from the Kunsthalle a month later.

Szeemann was not just the person who “discovered” and “invested” in the young Schnyder. The lively ambience around Szeemann’s Kunsthalle certainly gave Schnyder the critical tools to develop his art on his own terms and become a “serious artist”.

Stilleben, JF + M, 1970. This still life was Schnyder's first painting, done with the help of his wife, the artist Margret Rufener. Schnyder says it was exhibited beside a Habsburg portrait in the first meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in 1971. Gunnar Meier Photography

Looking at the still life in the previous picture, Schnyder says it was exhibited beside a Habsburg portrait in the first meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in 1971. swissinfo.ch

These seven works are the only sample of Schnyder's work on display made during the early Bern years. Although the focus of the action then was in the Kunsthalle Bern, this series is being shown in the Museum of Fine Arts (Kunstmuseum). swissinfo.ch

Jean-Frédéric Schnyder during the shooting of the film "22 Schweizer Künstler" (22 Swiss Artists, by Peter von Gunten) in 1969. Schnyder also took part in the homonymous exhibition, organised by Harald Szeemann in the Kunsthalle. Balthasar Burkhard, Katalog, 2017

View of the exhibition in the Bern Museum of Fine Arts (Kunstmuseum), with the Empire State Building (1971) at the forefront. The sculpture is made of Lego, chewing gum, incense sticks and neon lights on top of a metal suitcase containing a high-voltage transformer. swissinfo.ch

Exterraner, 1974. A miniature made of synthetic resin on tin (15.4cm x 14cm x 3cm). Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved

Torso, 1980. Schnyder says there is nothing symbolic or esoteric in his work. swissinfo.ch

How to Paint, 1973. swissinfo.ch

Teddy douce, 09.1984. Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved

Dritchi V, 1986. Schnyder's dog Dritchi, a Tibetan terrier, features in a series of eight paintings made in 1985-86. Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved

Dritchi VI, 1986. Tibetan terriers are revered in Tibet, where they are not supposed to be sold, but only offered as a gift. Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved

Dritchi VIII, 1986. Maybe there's something to be said about projection, transference, alter-ego and other psychological phenomena in Schnyder's art. But the artist will certainly disagree. (Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved

Micky, 02.1985. Yes, this is based on the Walt Disney character. Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserved

Painting against the tide

Born in Basel in 1945 and raised in an orphanage, Schnyder is an autodidact who had his first contact with art via photography. His early work was mostly influenced by Pop Art and the trends displayed in the Kunsthalle exhibition: Arte Povera and so-called post-minimalism.

But when the creative bubble of Bern blew away, he felt it was time to shift gears. At the end of the 1960s he decided to learn how to draw and paint. The move was considered even more radical than the art he had been doing in Szeemann’s orbit – in 1970 painting and drawing were no longer crafts necessary for an artist. On the contrary.

Happenings, installations, concepts and performances strove to free art from the frames and splash it over all possible surfaces, material and immaterial. Painting was seen as not only politically dead, but also an outdated, bourgeois art form.

Kitsch joke?

Shortly before the opening of the exhibition in the Kunsthalle Bern, the Bern Museum of Fine Arts (Kunstmuseum) also dedicated a whole room to a rather more modest Schnyder retrospective with works from the museum’s collection.

Flamencotänzerin (Flamenco dancer, 1973), one of the small paintings that make up the 'How to Paint' series. All 16 pieces of the series on display are painted in oil on cardboard covered with canvas. The frames are made from tin cans. Bildkultur

In addition to an impressive selection of sculptures that could fit perfectly in a surrealist show, the Kunstmuseum is displaying a few works from the late 1960s and How to Paint (1973), a series of paintings Schnyder made with his wife, Margret Rufener. The title refers to Walter T. Foster’s teach-yourself art books, extremely popular from the 1950s to the 1970s.

It is interesting to note the critical reaction to this series, initially taken as a joke and often described as kitsch. Schnyder contests both categorisations vehemently.

“You have to understand that our intention with this series was not simply an experiment,” Rufener told SWI swissinfo.ch. “And it was no joke, either. Schnyder was really in love with his subjects.”

For his part, Schnyder says: “Irony is too tedious for me, and a painting is a lot of work. I cannot commit myself to a half-baked thought; you have to have some joy in your work.”

Low profile

Painting became Schnyder’s preferred form. In the 1980s and 1990s he set himself up as an itinerant painter, creating series in which he explored the banal, looking for the simplest forms of beauty.

Lorrainebrücke (Lorraine Bridge), 1983 2008 Museum Of Fine Arts Bern, Switzerland, All Rights Reserve

Berner Veduten (Bern vedute), Wartsäle (waiting rooms), Bänkli (little benches) and the sunsets over Lake Zug follow similar modes of production, in which Schnyder travels by bicycle or train to ordinary locations, meeting ordinary people, painting ordinary works that, all put together, make him feel closer to the extraordinary beauty of “real life”.

On the tour of the Kunsthalle he explains how he used to paint on motorway bridges. Patrolling policemen would look at his pictures and express their pleasure, truck drivers would often greet him as truckers do, lifting one finger from the wheel. He would greet them back, “just raising my paintbrush slightly over the painting”.

Despite this low-profile attitude, Schnyder didn’t turn his back on the art circuit or the art market. In addition to two participations in the prestigious Documenta, which takes place every five years in Kassel, Germany, he represented Switzerland in the 1993 Venice Biennale and had his work exhibited all over Europe and the United States. In the art market he is cared for by a highly influential gallery, Eva Presenhuber, in Zurich and New York.

Stick to the basics

The size and scope of his work varies radically depending on the material that falls into his hands, be it waste, wood or Lego pieces. “For Schnyder, stylistic pluralism is not a programme but the result of rigorous practice,” says Swiss critic Hans Rudolf Reust.

However, Schnyder insists that all he does is stick to the basic crafts of painting, drawing and sculpture, canvases big and small, miniatures.

Das Andere (The other) (2014-2021). The original work comprised over 14,000 pieces. A smaller version with 9,216 pieces is featured at the Kunsthalle Bern exhibition. Gunnar Meier Photography

The Kunsthalle is also exhibiting some woodwork – “carpenter’s stuff” as Schnyder put it – and carvings. Prominently displayed are 9,000 of 14,000 or so wooden crosses he carved and stuck together with bone glue. On another wall, the carving knives used are strung on a string, like a chain.

Why crosses? “It’s just the simplest shape you can make out of two pieces of wood. There’s no esotericism in it. Anyone can see what he or she wants to see in it,” he says. Bone glue on the saviour’s cross, disposed as an enormous cemetery in miniature, and no symbolism at all? That’s a hard sell.

The security cameras are also part of the installation, but they are not turned on. Gunnar Meier Photography

There is something quintessentially Swiss in this reserve and seemingly anti-intellectualism. Schnyder’s stance is certainly down-to-earth, faithful to the ordinary order of things, but it’s exactly this seriousness that turns a joke, or a mocking piece, into a riddle. Take it as you like, for Schnyder will not solve the puzzle for you.

The exhibition in the Kunstmuseum BernExternal link runs until May 29. The exhibition in the Kunsthalle BernExternal link runs until May 15. End of insertion

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative