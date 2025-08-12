The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Culture

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof receives first Locarno City of Peace Award

"Locarno City of Peace Award" to director Mohammad Rasoulof
"Locarno City of Peace Award" to director Mohammad Rasoulof Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof receives first Locarno City of Peace Award
Listening: Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof receives first Locarno City of Peace Award

The first-ever Locarno City of Peace Award was presented today to Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof. This was announced in a statement by the Locarno Film Festival, which conferred the new award on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Locarno Pact.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The prize was awarded as part of Diplomacy Day, promoted by the Festival, and is intended to honour figures from the cultural world who have distinguished themselves in the promotion of peace, diplomacy and dialogue between peoples, the film festival’s press office writes today.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Awarded every two years, the prize was created with the aim of reinforcing Locarno’s role as a city that symbolises dialogue and peaceful coexistence and to mark the centenary of the 1925 Locarno Pact, a crucial step in 20th century European diplomacy, the note continues.

“The jury decided to bestow the prize on Mohammad Rasoulof, a remarkable creator of poetic and political cinema, whose work powerfully and profoundly explores themes of freedom, individual responsibility, and human dignity,” the Festival note states.

With films such as There Is No Evil (Golden Bear at the Berlinale) and The Seed of the Sacred Fig (Special Jury Prize at Cannes 2024 and presented on the Piazza Grande at Locarno77), Rasoulof has succeeded in combining formal rigour and civil commitment, the organisers said.

More

Last year, the director was sentenced in Iran to eight years in prison and flogging. Shortly before his arrest, he managed to flee the country.

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/ac

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Camille Kündig

Are you a Swiss citizen living in New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, or Brunei? Ask your ambassador a question here!

What have you always wanted to ask your ambassador? As a Swiss Abroad, what issues are most important to you on a daily basis?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR