Norwegian zombie film wins main prize at Swiss festival NIFFF

Thea Hvistendahl directed the winner of the main prize at NIFFF Keystone-SDA

More than 55,000 people celebrated fantasy cinema at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) - fewer than last year. The HR Giger "Narcisee" prize, worth CHF10,000 ($11,200), went to the horror drama Handling the Undead.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Norwegischer Zombie-Film gewinnt Hauptpreis am NIFFF Original Read more: Norwegischer Zombie-Film gewinnt Hauptpreis am NIFFF

Check out our selection of newsletters. Subscribe here.

This was announced by the NIFFF on Saturday at the end of the 23rd edition of the Swiss festival. The film by 35-year-old Norwegian director Thea Hvistendahl deals with the reunion with recently deceased relatives and the difficulty of coping with grief.

A second feature film by a woman, Ennennum, by Indian filmmaker Shalini Ushadevi, also received an award. “These two works offer unique visions of genre cinema and reflect the artistic, thematic and geographical diversity of the selection,” said the festival organisers.

+ ‘Mad Heidi’ shakes up fascists – and the film industry

Cuckoo by German director Tilman Singer received a special mention, while the Imaging The Future Award, worth CHF3,000, went to the US production I Saw the TV Glow by Jane Schoenbrun. The film about two young outsiders was produced by US actor Emma Stone, among others.

Fewer guests

The programme of the nine-day event included 124 films, 12 of which were being shown for the first time worldwide. The films came from 46 countries on five continents. The screenings attracted almost 35,000 admissions, slightly more than last year.

In total, more than 55,000 festival visitors were counted. According to the organisers, the events were very well received by the audience. Installations and video games were given special prominence.

The guest of honour at this year’s edition was the Italian Asia Argento, who works as a filmmaker, director, screenwriter, producer and actor, but also as a model, DJ and singer. She received carte blanche at the festival and presented four films that inspired her.

The 24th edition of the NIFFF will take place from July 4-12, 2025.

+ From the cute to the horrific: Switzerland’s weirdest museums

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.