Over half a million people attended Eurovision shows or events in Basel

“These are the numbers we dreamed of. Our expectations have been fulfilled,” Conradin Cramer, president of Basel’s cantonal government, told reporters. Around 170 million people also watched the contest on TV.
More
More
Austrian singer JJ wins 2025 Eurovision in Basel
This content was published on
The Austrian countertenor won the 69th Eurovision in Basel on Saturday, edging out Israel. Switzerland’s Zoë Më came tenth.
Over 100,000 people attended the ESC shows in the St. Jakobshalle and the Arena. And a similar number attended the opening ceremony and parade through Basel city centre on the Sunday before the start of the contest.
A further 343,000 people attended the ESC events and public viewings at the exhibition centre and Barfüsserplatz, the organisers said.
“We felt that the city of Basel was really involved right from the start,” said Susanne Wille, director general of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), which broadcast the contest.
Translated from German by DeepL/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Aging society
No house generation: the impossibility of buying property in Switzerland
This content was published on
Switzerland plans to give an additional $80 million (CHF67 million) for the 2025-2028 period to the World Health Organization (WHO), which is facing financial difficulties.
Swiss centre records almost 300 victims of human trafficking
This content was published on
Last year, 208 victims contacted the specialist unit FIZ Advocacy and Support for Migrant Women and Victims of Trafficking. For 59 others, an examination is still underway.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.