Patent Ochsner frontman Büne Huber awarded Prix Suisse 2024

Patent Ochsner sings into a microphone on a stand. It has a lightbulb on it and he is holding the stand with his left hand, his right arm raised in the air. He has a beard and an earring and is wearing a straw hat and a black short-sleeved shirt.
Patent Ochsner's musical output is diverse, ranging from rock and folk to experimental sounds. Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Büne Huber, frontman of Swiss band Patent Ochsner, has been awarded the Prix Suisse 2024 for his accomplishments as a musician, painter and artist.  

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Huber has “redefined the boundaries of music”, award organiser Initiative Switzerland wrote in a press release on Wednesday, and as a creative mind, songwriter, composer and painter has had a lasting influence on the Swiss music scene.  

Patent Ochsner’s musical output is diverse, ranging from rock and folk to experimental sounds. The band, which sings in Bernese dialect, also forges its own path in its use of instrumentation, making use of mandolins, accordions and even a brass band. Its back catalogue includes songs such as ‘W. Nuss vo Bümpliz’ and ‘Bälpmoos’.  

Patent Ochsner was the first Swiss band to be honoured with an MTV Unplugged, televised concerts where artists perform acoustic versions of their songs. Guest musicians such as Sophie Hunger and Andreas Schaerer joined them onstage at the 2021 concert. The band has also been honoured with seven Swiss Music Awards across various categories.

+ Why the Swiss still speak in dialects

The Prix Suisse 2024 will be presented to Huber on November 9 at a ceremony in Bern’s Kursaal. Justice Minister Beat Jans will also be in attendance at the event. 

Initiative Switzerland is awarding the prize for the fourth time this year, which honours personalities from Switzerland who have achieved something special. Previous recipients include ski racer Marco Odermatt and doctor and scientist Martine Clozel. 

+ Cult dialect band Patent Ochsner win lifetime achievement award 

Adapted from German by DeepL/kp 

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

