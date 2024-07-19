Swiss cinemas report drop in admissions in first half of 2024

Significantly fewer cinema admissions in Switzerland in the first half of 2024 Keystone-SDA

The decline in cinemagoers has continued so far this year. Swiss films and smaller cinemas are holding up better than big US productions and multiplex theatres.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Deutlich weniger Kinobesuche im ersten Halbjahr 2024 in der Schweiz Original Read more: Deutlich weniger Kinobesuche im ersten Halbjahr 2024 in der Schweiz

According to the provisional figures, Swiss cinemas reported some five million admissions in the first six months of 2024, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Friday. This is 6% down on 2023.

Multiplex cinemas with eight or more screens were hit harder by the decline with a drop of 12%, while cinemas with fewer screens fared better and recorded a drop of 2%.

More

More The Cinémathèque Suisse turns 75, and film lovers can rejoice This content was published on Founded in 1948, Switzerland’s national film archives now sit in state-of-the-arts facilities that can keep its gems safe even in case of nuclear war. Read more: The Cinémathèque Suisse turns 75, and film lovers can rejoice

US films lost some of their dominance: their market share fell from 64.3% in the first half of 2023 to 61.9% this year. On the other hand, the market share of Swiss films increased: at the end of June this year, it was 8.9%, 1.3 percentage points higher than in June 2023.

With over 246,800 admissions since the beginning of the year, the Swiss film “Bon Schuur Ticino”, released at the end of 2023, is in third place among the most-viewed films in Switzerland this year. In first place is Kung Fu Panda 4, a US-Chinese animated action movie, and second is the US sci-fi film Dune: Part Two.

Translated from Germany by DeepL/dos

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe