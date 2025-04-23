Swiss president to attend Pope Francis’s funeral in Rome

Keller-Sutter paid tribute to Jorge Mario Bergoglio on Monday, posting on X just minutes after his death was announced. “He was a great spiritual leader, a tireless promoter of peace, and his profound humanity touched not only Catholics,” she wrote, adding, “his legacy will endure.” The message was accompanied by a photo of the smiling pope.
Last year, Pope Francis introduced new rules calling for more modest greetings for pontiffs. The revised ritual stipulates that funerals should reflect the life of a “disciple of Christ” rather than that of a “powerful man of this world”.
