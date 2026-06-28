Swiss Yodelling Festival in Basel ends with parade in intense heat

Yodelling festival parade winds its way through Basel in sweltering heat Keystone-SDA

The 32nd Swiss Yodelling Festival in Basel came to a close on Sunday with a festive parade. Earlier in the afternoon, performers and spectators braved temperatures topping 35°C in Basel city centre.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Jodlerfestumzug zieht bei brütender Hitze durch Basel Original Read more: Jodlerfestumzug zieht bei brütender Hitze durch Basel

The final parade set off at around 2pm from Münsterplatz. From there, dozens of groups wound their way along Freie Strasse to Schifflände, crossing the Mittlere Brücke before marching, dancing and rolling on to Messeplatz in Kleinbasel.

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According to MeteoSwiss, temperatures climbed above 35°C and there was little shade. At the start of the parade, for example, crowds on Freie Strasse gathered on just one side of the street, out of the direct sun, as a Keystone-SDA reporter on the scene noted.

Even on the sun-drenched Mittlere Brücke, spectator numbers remained relatively low, only picking up again from Rheingasse onwards.

The parade was led by a range of floats, including one from Eptingen, where bottles of water and hats were handed out to the crowd. Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider and members of the Basel City and Basel Country cantonal governments also took part, alongside the organising committee. They were followed by groups of yodellers, alphorn players and flag throwers.

Amid cheers and the sound of alphorns, it was the drums and piccolos of carnival groups that were most prominent, along with steady applause from the crowd. Together, they showcased their traditions at a festival dedicated to Swiss customs.

Translated from German, sub-edited by sp

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