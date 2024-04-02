Switzerland seeks UNESCO cultural heritage recognition for yodelling

Switzerland has submitted a nomination to UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, for yodelling to be included on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The nomination is expected to be reviewed by the end of 2025, the Federal Office of Culture announced on Tuesday.

A press release issued by the department said that yodelling was an exemplary and characteristic Swiss practise firmly established in the population, but that commitment was needed to further develop and preserve it for future generations.

It continued that “concrete measures have been identified and developed”. Among other things, the “yodelling world” is to be better linked-up throughout Switzerland and young talent encouraged. According to the Office of Culture, most of the 12,000 yodellers belong to one of the 780 groups of the Federal Yodelling Association.

The department compiled the application together with experts and representatives of yodelling organisations, a process which took 18 months.

Through the Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, UNESCO aims to protect cultural heritage that is less about buildings or spaces and more about community practices and social interactions. This includes, for example, oral expressions, festivals or traditional craftsmanship.

Several Swiss traditions are already on the list, including the winegrowers’ festival in Vevey, the Basel Carnival and, together with Austria, avalanche risk management.

