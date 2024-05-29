Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Who is Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo?

The show business adventure of Nemo Mettler, who won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 for Switzerland, began 15 years ago. A documentary follows Nemo’s career since they appeared in an opera at the age of nine.

Nemo, who uses the pronouns they/them, and their participation at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) have been covered both nationally and internationally in great detail. But what really makes Nemo tick? How did they grow up?

A documentary from Swiss public television, SRF, Nemo: Journey to the ESC and to themself, gives the viewer a close personal insight into the 24-year-old from Biel/Bienne.

