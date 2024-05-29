Who is Swiss Eurovision winner Nemo?

The show business adventure of Nemo Mettler, who won the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 for Switzerland, began 15 years ago. A documentary follows Nemo’s career since they appeared in an opera at the age of nine.

Nemo, who uses the pronouns they/them, and their participation at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) have been covered both nationally and internationally in great detail. But what really makes Nemo tick? How did they grow up?

A documentary from Swiss public television, SRF, Nemo: Journey to the ESC and to themself, gives the viewer a close personal insight into the 24-year-old from Biel/Bienne.

