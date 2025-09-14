Swiss village breaks world record for uncorking wine bottles

An unusual world record was broken on Saturday in Chardonne, western Switzerland: 1,088 bottles of Chasselas wine were uncorked simultaneously. The record will now be entered in the Guinness Book of Records. The previous record was held by the village of Poschiavo in canton Graubünden, with 1,054 bottles.

The performance took place during the first fête des vendanges (grape harvest festival) organised in the Lavaux village by the association Les Amoureux de Chardonne. The collective “plop” on the Riviera took place around midday. The 1,088 pre-registered participants all had a corkscrew in hand to perform the gesture at the same time.

Around 3,000 curious onlookers attended the event.

The 0.375-litre bottles of Chasselas were labelled with the Fête des Vendanges poster and the Guinness logo printed on the corks. Each person had to pay CHF35 ($44) to take part in this challenge, and receive the special bottle, a glass and a souvenir corkscrew.

The bid for such a world record had been accepted in advance by Guinness World Records. An official Guinness Book judge was present on the day to supervise and certify this new wine world record for the greatest number of bottles of wine uncorked.

The uncorking of the bottles was considerably delayed by additional restrictions imposed by the official judge, a Keystone-SDA photographer on site observed. In particular, visitors had to evacuate the street before the bottles were opened.

