Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Culture

Zora del Buono wins Swiss Book Prize

Zora del Buono
Zora del Buono in Basel on Sunday. Keystone / Georgios Kefalas
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zora del Buono wins Swiss Book Prize
Listening: Zora del Buono wins Swiss Book Prize

The 17th Swiss Book Prize has been awarded to Zora del Buono for her research novel Seinetwegen (For his sake). The prize was awarded on Sunday as part of the Buch Basel literary festival in the Basel Theatre.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In Seinetwegen, del Buono explores the death of her father in August 1963, when she was eight months old and her father was 33. He died in a car accident. Sixty years later, the author sets out in search of his “killer”.

Del Buono has written a text “that concerns everyone, even though it is about the death of her father”, the jury wrote in a statement on Sunday. “With surprising ease”, she interweaves statistics, court documents and scenes from her life in her research novel, it said. “In an independent language, del Buono deals with the question of guilt, loss and reconciliation.” Seinetwegen is a “quiet, unpretentious text full of existential impact”.

+ English books in Switzerland: a new chapter?

The Swiss Book Prize is endowed with a total of CHF42,000 ($47,300), the main prize with CHF30,000 and CHF3,000 for each of the other four nominees. The award, which was established in 2008, is sponsored by the LiteraturBasel association and the Swiss Booksellers and Publishers Association.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Beer sales dampened by bad weather

More

Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

This content was published on The past brewing year fell through in Switzerland, partly due to the bad weather. Beer sales shrank again. For the first time, per capita consumption fell below the 50 liter mark.

Read more: Beer sales in Switzerland watered down by bad weather

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR