Dollar Drops as Trump Says He’s Firing Fed’s Cook: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The dollar weakened and traditional safe-haven assets advanced after President Donald Trump moved to oust Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, stoking concerns over the central bank’s independence.

A gauge of the dollar retreated 0.3% before paring losses as Trump posted on his Truth Social account that Cook will be removed effective immediately. Gold rose as much as 0.6%, while the yen and the Swiss franc led gains against the dollar among Group-of-10 currencies. Asian stocks fell 0.7%. Futures for the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%.

The Treasury curve steepened, with a drop in two-year yields reflecting growing speculation of a Fed interest-rate cut as soon as next month, while 30-year yields climbed on concern looser monetary policy would risk fueling inflation. French bond futures open lower in Asia trading.

Trump’s move adds to the negative sentiment toward US assets, after his tariff war and widening deficit revived a “Sell America” theme earlier this year and Wall Street questioned US exceptionalism. Traders have been seeking alternatives to the dollar, the world’s reserve currency, and Treasuries, and any perception of eroding Fed independence could accelerate that shift.

“Removing Cook increases concerns over Fed independence, assuming Cook has no legal recourse,” said Rodrigo Catril, a strategist in Sydney at the National Australia Bank. “If Trump succeeds, then this means he could potentially have four board members aligning with his view. Whether these board members respect Fed independence and adhere to the Fed’s dual mandate remains to be seen.”

Trump’s announcement came after the US Department of Justice indicated it planned to investigate Cook, following a criminal referral from Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte alleging that she may have committed mortgage fraud.

That investigation marked the latest in a series of moves by the Trump administration both to increase legal scrutiny of Democratic figures and put pressure on the central bank.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Cook intended to challenge the dismissal in the courts. If she challenges the firing, Cook could immediately seek an injunction reinstating her while litigation moves forward.

Cook is likely to sue to challenge the removal and “we believe she can win,” wrote Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Elliott Z Stein. Mere allegations of fraud are likely insufficient to meet the “for cause” removal standard unless actual wrongdoing is established, which at minimum likely requires an investigation and possibly a conviction, he wrote.

Cook said Aug. 20, after Pulte initially called on US Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate, that she had “no intention of being bullied to step down from my position because of some questions raised in a tweet.”

“Markets typically take such headlines as a threat to Fed independence,” said Anna Wu, an investment strategist at Van Eck Associates. “It sparks uncertainty but also reinforces that the Trump playbook is likely to dominate.”

What Bloomberg strategists say:

“Risk sentiment will falter further thanks to a barrage of Trump headlines hitting markets that were already shaky. Now, the Fed’s credibility is under the spotlight after Trump sought to remove Lisa Cook. That move signals a wider shakeup may be possible if policymakers fall out of step with the White House. The long end and the US dollar will suffer as Fed independence — long seen as sacrosanct — comes under increasing strain.”

—Mary Nicola, MLIV.

Risk to the independence of the Fed was also flagged as a concern by S&P Global Ratings earlier this month while affirming the AA+ rating for the US — a score it’s given since 2011, when it first downgraded the world’s largest economy from AAA.

“The ratings could also come under pressure if political developments weigh on the strength of American institutions and the effectiveness of long-term policymaking or independence of the Federal Reserve,” analysts including Lisa Schineller wrote in a report. “This, in turn, could jeopardize the dollar’s status as the world’s leading reserve currency—a key credit strength.”

Meanwhile, contracts for the Nasdaq 100 fell as much as 0.5% as Trump also threatened to place export curbs on chips.

Stocks were already under pressure after initial optimism about the Fed lowering interest rates vanished and US stocks retreated Monday. Stocks rallied on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell opened the door for a possible interest-rate cut.

The sense of euphoria eased as doubts over the pace of those reductions lingered on Wall Street as traders braced for a not-so-friendly price reading later this week.

Policymakers are grappling with inflation that’s still above their 2% goal — and rising — and a labor market that’s showing signs of weakness. That unnerving reality, which pulls policy in opposite directions, is made worse by a high degree of uncertainty about how each of those factors will evolve over the coming months.

The Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation probably ticked higher last month, with the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rising 2.9% from a year ago. That would be the fastest annual pace in five months.

Elsewhere, French bond futures opened lower after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou called a confidence vote that may topple France’s government as soon as next month.

Aside from the macro picture, the next big test for the stock market will be a read on what’s been driving gains for the past few years: artificial-intelligence euphoria.

Nvidia Corp. is due to unveil its results Wednesday after the close. The company’s size — it has the biggest weighting in the S&P 500 at almost 8% — and its position at the center of AI development have made it a bellwether for the broader market.

