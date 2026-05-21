Dow Average Climbs to Record on US-Iran Deal Hopes: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Hopes for a diplomatic way out of the war in Iran lifted stocks as oil dropped on speculation that a deal would pave the way for a revival of energy flows through the key Strait of Hormuz.

In a volatile session, the S&P 500 extended this week’s advance. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at all-time highs. US crude settled around $96. Iran said the latest Washington proposal partly bridged the gap between the sides, even as a news report that the country plans to keep its uranium stockpile clouded the outlook for a breakthrough in peace negotiations.

Traders have been on high alert for clues on the status of talks that could lead to a reopening of Hormuz. Traffic through the vital waterway has shriveled since the conflict erupted, causing energy prices to soar while rattling economies, companies and markets.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said there were “some good signs” that a deal with Iran could be reached, adding that he expected Pakistani mediators to travel to Tehran, according to the Financial Times. Meantime, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said “we will never back down” in talks.

Key sticking points between the sides include Iran’s nuclear enrichment and its stocks of highly-processed uranium. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a directive that near-weapons-grade uranium should not be sent abroad, according to Reuters. Later, Al Jazeera said no new uranium directive has been issued.

Iran is discussing with Oman how to set up some form of a permanent toll system that will formalize its control of maritime traffic through Hormuz. President Donald Trump said the US wants the strait to be open and free of tolls.

Concerns that a prolonged closure of the waterway could worsen energy disruptions and fuel inflation have unsettled investors, spurring speculation that central banks would be forced to raise interest rates. The danger that comes with higher borrowing costs is that expansion in some economies could grind to a halt.

While US manufacturing activity expanded by the most in four years, that was seen by many as only a temporary boost as customers strived to get ahead of mounting price pressures. In the latest sign of how the war is impacting companies, Walmart Inc. warned rising fuel costs are squeezing its bottom line and could lead to higher prices for shoppers.

Jamie Dimon said interest rates may climb much further, a warning to bond investors at a time when yields have touched multi-year highs.

“They could be much higher than they are today,” the chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. told Bloomberg Television. “We may have gone from a saving glut to not enough savings.”

Corporate Highlights:

The Trump administration has agreed to award $1 billion to International Business Machines Corp. to build a foundry for producing quantum computing chips, part of a broad strategy to bolster US leadership in an emerging industry. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. confirmed a Nov. 19 release date for Grand Theft Auto VI, expected to be one of the biggest video-game titles ever. Zoom Communications Inc. projected stronger-than-anticipated sales growth, suggesting that customers are adopting its expanded suite of office products. Estee Lauder Cos. and Spanish company Puig Brands SA have walked away from a multibillion-dollar deal that would have created one of the world’s largest beauty businesses. Ralph Lauren Corp. reported revenue and profit that beat analyst expectations, demonstrating the high-end apparel company’s momentum with consumers in the face of ongoing tariff uncertainty. What Bloomberg Strategists say…

“The SPX sensitivity to oil is back to where it was a month ago, or even in early April during the early stages of the stock-market recovery.”

—Cameron Crise, Macro Strategist, Markets Live. For the full analysis, click here.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 4 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index rose 0.3% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro was little changed at $1.1620 The British pound was little changed at $1.3437 The Japanese yen was little changed at 158.95 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $77,598.63 Ether rose 0.2% to $2,138.94 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.56% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 3.10% Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.97% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $97.50 a barrel Spot gold was little changed ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.