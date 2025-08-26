Emerging-Market Assets Drop on Tensions Over Trade, the Fed

(Bloomberg) — Emerging-market stocks and currencies lost ground Tuesday as traders turned risk-off after US President Donald Trump increased pressure on the Federal Reserve and rekindled global trade tensions.

The MSCI EM stock index fell 0.8%, with the change in sentiment halting a rally that had pushed the benchmark to the highest in almost four years.

The slide was led by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. after Trump threatened to impose fresh tariffs and export restrictions on semiconductors and advanced technology. His move to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook also escalated a battle to exert more control over the US central bank.

Traders are speculating that the Fed will cut interest rates as soon as next month.

The MSCI gauge for developing currencies fell 0.2%, with the South Korean won and Taiwan’s dollar the biggest decliners.

“While markets have started to pare optimism after the Jackson Hole symposium, Donald Trump’s announcement that he would remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook from her position has further suppressed risk sentiment in Asia today,” Credit Agricole strategists led by Sebastien Barbe wrote in a note.

Trump’s extra 25% tariff on Indian imports over Russian oil is set to take effect on Wednesday. South Korea, meanwhile, is under pressure to honor its tariff deal, including a 15% levy on South Korean goods and hundreds of billions of dollars of investment in the US. That’s despite lobbying efforts by President Lee Jae Myung in his first in-person meeting with Trump.

Meanwhile, China is sending a key trade negotiator to the US, in a sign that talks between the world’s biggest economies are resuming after they agreed on a truce.

Elsewhere, the forint added to its gains against the dollar after Hungary’s central bank maintained the European Union’s highest borrowing costs, with policymakers prioritizing currency stability to the potential risk of premature monetary easing.

The National Bank of Hungary held the benchmark interest rate at 6.5% for an 11th month, matching all estimates in a Bloomberg survey. That’s on par with Romania for the highest key rate in the EU.

