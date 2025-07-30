Ermotti Says UBS Won’t Shrink in Response to Swiss Capital Rules
(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said that he won’t make the bank smaller to mitigate the impact of future Swiss capital requirements.
“Having a global diversified business is a strength for us and for Switzerland,” Ermotti said in a Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. “Shrinking is not an option.”
Switzerland last month unveiled proposals to reform its bank capital rules in an effort to make the industry more resilient. The government has estimated this could add as much as $26 billion to UBS’s existing capital demands, triggering an effort at the country’s largest lender to offset the expected impact.
UBS is considering a relocation of its headquarters, Bloomberg has reported. Analysts have also raised the possibility that the lender may reduce its US operations.
The “base case” is that “we can successfully operate out of Switzerland as a global bank,” Ermotti said in the interview. “The decision making bodies that are asked to take this very important decision do it with all the information,” he said.
UBS earlier reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations on net income.
Ermotti said UBS has a “solid relationship” with clients and the broader Swiss business community.
