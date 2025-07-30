The Swiss voice in the world since 1935

Ermotti Says UBS Won’t Shrink in Response to Swiss Capital Rules

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG Chief Executive Officer Sergio Ermotti said that he won’t make the bank smaller to mitigate the impact of future Swiss capital requirements.

“Having a global diversified business is a strength for us and for Switzerland,” Ermotti said in a Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. “Shrinking is not an option.”

Switzerland last month unveiled proposals to reform its bank capital rules in an effort to make the industry more resilient. The government has estimated this could add as much as $26 billion to UBS’s existing capital demands, triggering an effort at the country’s largest lender to offset the expected impact.

UBS is considering a relocation of its headquarters, Bloomberg has reported. Analysts have also raised the possibility that the lender may reduce its US operations.

The “base case” is that “we can successfully operate out of Switzerland as a global bank,” Ermotti said in the interview. “The decision making bodies that are asked to take this very important decision do it with all the information,” he said.

UBS earlier reported second-quarter earnings that beat expectations on net income.

Ermotti said UBS has a “solid relationship” with clients and the broader Swiss business community.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
27 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR