Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

EU’s von der Leyen vows not to weaken green policies in bid for new term

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

STRASBOURG (Reuters) – Ursula von der Leyen vowed on Thursday to not weaken Europe’s efforts to tackle climate change, if she wins a second five-year term as President of the European Commission, the EU’s most powerful body.

In a document setting out her plans for a another term, before the European Parliament votes to elect or reject her later on Thursday, von der Leyen committed to propose new climate policies, including a legally-binding European Union target to cut emissions 90% by 2040.

“We must and will stay the course on the goals set out in the European Green Deal,” the document said, referring to the package of climate policies that von der Leyen made the core mission of her first five-years in office.

The next EU Commission, if led by her, would continue with the EU’s existing CO2-cutting policies, and propose new measures to help European industries stay competitive while they invest in curbing emissions – a “clean industrial deal” that von der Leyen pledged to deliver within her first 100 days in office.

The climate-friendly commitments are likely to help von der Leyen win votes from Green EU lawmakers on Thursday, when the European Parliament votes on whether to approve her for a second five-year term.

Von der Leyen has come under pressure from some EU lawmakers to weaken parts of Europe’s green agenda – including from some in her own centre-right European People’s Party group. However, the document’s focus on helping industries stay competitive may help hold on to votes among her conservative colleagues.

Von der Leyen indicated she plans to maintain a contentious EU policy to ban sales of new CO2-emitting cars by 2035 – a target the document said “creates predictability for investors and manufacturers”.

However, It said an upcoming review of the policy would be used to confirm that cars running on e-fuels can count towards the goal.

EPP lawmakers had demanded assurances on these fuels, which some manufacturers want to grow a market for, because they can be used in conventional combustion engine cars.

Von der Leyen, a mother of seven and the first woman to head the Commission, needs support from at least 361 lawmakers in the 720-member EU Parliament.

She also promised a plan to help countries adapt to worsening climate change, which is unleashing severe drought and deadly wildfires in EU countries including Spain and Greece.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
61 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Amal Mekki

How is your country dealing with the return of stolen artifacts? 

Western nations like Switzerland often have to deal with the process of recovering or returning looted artifacts which have been illegally imported. What’s the situation like in your country?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
34 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR