EU court takes ex-F1 driver Mazepin off Russia sanctions list

1 minute

By Bart H. Meijer and Tassilo Hummel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The EU’s General Court on Wednesday handed a win to Russian former F1 driver Nikita Mazepin, overturning EU sanctions imposed against him as part of the bloc’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The European Union said it had added Mazepin, 25, to its sanctions list due to his association with his father, Dmitry, an influential businessman who it said was the main sponsor of his son’s activities as a racing driver.

The European Union had described Dmitry Mazepin as “a member of the closest circle” of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The family connection with his father … is not sufficient for him to be regarded as being linked to his father by common interests and, therefore, for him to be maintained on those lists,” the court said.

The court said the “association” criterion used in the EU sanctions regime requires the existence of a link going beyond a simple family relationship.

In Wednesday’s ruling, the court also said Mazepin had stopped being a driver for the Haas F1 racing team, meaning the EU was wrong to keep the athlete on its sanctions list.

Mazepin is also challenging EU and Canadian sanctions as part of his attempt to return to Formula One.

Last month, diplomatic sources told Reuters the EU was preparing to lift sanctions on Mazepin, saying Hungary had been lobbying on the driver’s behalf.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Bart Meijer and Nick Macfie)