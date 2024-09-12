Europe Faces Early Snows, Floods as Extreme Weather Grips Region

(Bloomberg) — Large swaths of Switzerland and Austria are readying for out-of-season snowfalls, while the Czech Republic braces for what could be the worst flooding in decades, in the latest bout of extreme weather to batter the continent.

Some higher elevations in Switzerland may see as much as 45 centimeters (17.7 inches) of snow over the next two days, according to an alert from the federal meteorological office. In Austria, forecasters are warning of snow in central regions through Sept. 16, with accumulation of as much as 0.5 meters (1.6 feet) in Salzburg, according to Weather Services International.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Czech Republic expect unusually heavy rains and flooding risks in central and eastern portions of the country. Some areas may receive more than 30 centimeters (11.8 inches) of rainfall. Rivers in nearby Germany could also be affected, according to the regional government.

The current situation in the Czech Republic is similar to the period before major floods paralyzed the country in 1997 and 2002, Environment Minister Petr Hladik told reporters in Prague. Dam operators are preemptively reducing water levels in some Czech reservoirs, while some outdoor festivals have been canceled or rescheduled.

While parts of Europe — particularly in the south — have faced searing heat in recent months, other areas of the continent are now dealing with different weather extremes. A cold weather system has gripped much of the region, with temperatures in parts of the northwest plummeting to the lowest levels since April. The freak conditions expose how climate change is making unusual weather events more frequent.

In London, the mercury is set to drop as low as 7C (45F) on Friday, according to the Met Office — unusually low for what is technically the final stretch of summer.

