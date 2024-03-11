Factbox-Full list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The following is a complete list of Oscar winners at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, presented at a live, televised ceremony from Hollywood.
BEST PICTURE
“Oppenheimer”
BEST ACTOR
Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”
BEST ACTRESS
Emma Stone, “Poor Things”
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“American Fiction”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Anatomy of a Fall”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“The Boy and the Heron”
BEST ANIMATED SHORT
“War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE
“The Zone of Interest,” United Kingdom
BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“20 Days in Mariupol”
BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT
“The Last Repair Shop”
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
“Oppenheimer”
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“What Was I Made For?,” “Barbie”
BEST SOUND
“The Zone of Interest”
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
“Poor Things”
BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
“Oppenheimer”
BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
“Poor Things”
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
“Poor Things”
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
“Godzilla Minus One”
BEST FILM EDITING
“Oppenheimer”