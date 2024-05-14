Factbox-Who did Putin give the top jobs to in Russia?
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin changed some top jobs in a reshuffle of the government and the Kremlin over recent days, though most of the top jobs remained the same
Following are the key jobs and the biggest changes:
Biggest changes:
* Defence Minister – Andrei Belousov (was Sergei Shoigu).
* Secretary of the Security Council – Sergei Shoigu (was Nikolai Patrushev)
* Deputy chief of staff and overseeing the economy – Maxim Oreshkin
* Kremlin aide overseeing defence industry – Alexei Dyumin(formerly he was governor of Tula and for many years served as a senior bodyguard for Putin)
* Kremlin aide for shipbuilding – Nikolai Patrushev
* First Deputy PM – Denis Manturov
* Deputy PM Alexander Novak given additional duties overseeing the economy. He is also Putin’s energy point man.
* Deputy PM overseeing agriculture and ecology – Dmitry Patrushev. He was agriculture minister before.
* Agriculture Minister – Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)
* Energy Minister – Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)
* Trade and Industry Minister – Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)
Top positions that were left unchanged
* Prime Minister – Mikhail Mishustin (If the president is ever unable to fulfil his duties, then the prime minister takes over his duties
KREMLIN
* Kremlin chief of staff – Anton Vaino
* Kremlin first deputy chief of staff – Alexei Gromov
* Kremlin first deputy chief of staff – Sergei Kiriyenko
* Kremlin deputy chief of staff – Dmitry Kozak
* Kremlin deputy chief of staff – Dmitry Peskov (also Putin’s spokesman)
* Kremlin foreign policy aide – Yuri Ushakov
MILITARY AND SECURITY
* Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov – to remain in his job.
* FSB Director – Alexander Bortnikov
* SVR Director – Sergei Naryshkin
* Chief of Russia’s national guard – Viktor Zolotov
* Federal Guards Service (FCO) – Dmitry Kochnev
* Foreign Minister – Sergei Lavrov
* Interior Minister – Vladimir Kolokoltsev
GOVERNMENT
* Finance Minister – Anton Siluanov
* Economy Minister – Maxim Reshetnikov
