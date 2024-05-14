Factbox-Who did Putin give the top jobs to in Russia?

2 minutes

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin changed some top jobs in a reshuffle of the government and the Kremlin over recent days, though most of the top jobs remained the same

Following are the key jobs and the biggest changes:

Biggest changes:

* Defence Minister – Andrei Belousov (was Sergei Shoigu).

* Secretary of the Security Council – Sergei Shoigu (was Nikolai Patrushev)

* Deputy chief of staff and overseeing the economy – Maxim Oreshkin

* Kremlin aide overseeing defence industry – Alexei Dyumin(formerly he was governor of Tula and for many years served as a senior bodyguard for Putin)

* Kremlin aide for shipbuilding – Nikolai Patrushev

* First Deputy PM – Denis Manturov

* Deputy PM Alexander Novak given additional duties overseeing the economy. He is also Putin’s energy point man.

* Deputy PM overseeing agriculture and ecology – Dmitry Patrushev. He was agriculture minister before.

* Agriculture Minister – Oksana Lut (was Dmitry Patrushev)

* Energy Minister – Sergei Tsivilev (was Nikolai Shulginov)

* Trade and Industry Minister – Anton Alikhanov (was Denis Manturov)

Top positions that were left unchanged

* Prime Minister – Mikhail Mishustin (If the president is ever unable to fulfil his duties, then the prime minister takes over his duties

KREMLIN

* Kremlin chief of staff – Anton Vaino

* Kremlin first deputy chief of staff – Alexei Gromov

* Kremlin first deputy chief of staff – Sergei Kiriyenko

* Kremlin deputy chief of staff – Dmitry Kozak

* Kremlin deputy chief of staff – Dmitry Peskov (also Putin’s spokesman)

* Kremlin foreign policy aide – Yuri Ushakov

MILITARY AND SECURITY

* Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov – to remain in his job.

* FSB Director – Alexander Bortnikov

* SVR Director – Sergei Naryshkin

* Chief of Russia’s national guard – Viktor Zolotov

* Federal Guards Service (FCO) – Dmitry Kochnev

* Foreign Minister – Sergei Lavrov

* Interior Minister – Vladimir Kolokoltsev

GOVERNMENT

* Finance Minister – Anton Siluanov

* Economy Minister – Maxim Reshetnikov

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge in Moscow and Darya Korsunskaya in London; Editing by Andrew Osborn and Alison Williams)