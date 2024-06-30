Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Far right wins first round in France election

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

AMSTERDAM/LONDON (Reuters) – Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally (RN) party won the first round of France’s parliamentary elections on Sunday, exit polls showed, but the final result will depend on days of horsetrading before next week’s run-off.

The euro opened 0.1% higher to around $1.0718 as early trading got underway in the Asia-Pacific markets.

European markets have been rattled since President Emmanuel Macron’s shock decision on June 9 to call a snap election.

The prospect of a far-right, or leftwing win has unsettled investors, as both have pledged big spending increases, which could undermine France’s already fragile finances.

COMMENTS:

PHILIP SHAW, CHIEF ECONOMIST, INVESTEC, LONDON:

“The overall results aren’t far away from most of the polls but obviously because of the electoral system, we really don’t have a very clear idea of what the seat distribution is going to be like.”

“It’s all in the balance. We may know a little bit more when we get the counts from the first round to see how many deputies have been elected in the first round and what the second-round fights are likely to be. So that might shed a little more light on the situation. But clearly, there are a number of question marks which will remain even after the result are in.”

“Much would – because we don’t know if they’ll get a majority yet – depend on how the process of cohabitation is between a potential National Rally government and Macron himself. The question still very much there.”

CARSTEN BRZESKI, GLOBAL HEAD OF MACRO, ING, FRANKFURT:

“With this result, markets are looking into another week of really high uncertainty. Probably fear, as it is still possible for RN to gain an absolute majority next week.”

“This is confirming what markets see as the most disruptive scenario.”

“I would expect another widening of the (French-German bond) spread starting tomorrow and we might even see some minor drop in the CAC 40.”

“We will have a lot coming up in the next days in terms of new polls showing what this could mean for the individual seats.”

“From the markets point of view, a win by the leftwing bloc would have been an even worse scenario, even though from the start it was very unlikely.”

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
18 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How do you tackle fake news and disinformation?

How do you recognise fake news when you see it, and what should be done to reduce its impact?

Join the discussion
35 Likes
43 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR