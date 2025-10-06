FIFA’s Blockchain-Based Ticketing System for 2026 World Cup Faces Preliminary Probe

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s gambling regulator has opened a preliminary probe into sales of blockchain-based tokens backed by FIFA which fans can exchange for tickets to games at the 2026 World Cup.

Gespa, which also oversees lotteries and sports betting, is examining whether FIFA is selling the potential to win tickets to a sporting event, or offering something closer to gambling. The regulator needs to determine whether football’s global governing body complied with local rules, Gespa director Manuel Richard told Bloomberg.

“Based on an initial internal assessment, it cannot be ruled out that the offering on collect.fifa.com may be relevant under gambling legislation,” Richard said in an emailed statement. “Gespa will now proceed with further fact-finding to determine whether regulatory action is required.”

Gespa had not received any reports concerning FIFA’s platform before Bloomberg’s inquiries, said Richard. A FIFA spokesperson declined to comment. FIFA has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The 2026 World Cup, hosted by 16 cities across the US, Mexico and Canada, is set to be one of the most lucrative for FIFA, which expects to bring in $11 billion in revenues between 2023 to 2026. The majority of games will be played in the US, where investors and even sports fans are more comfortable with crypto trading.

For the last World Cup, tickets were put on sale via FIFA’s website and allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. FIFA last year started selling so-called Right to Buy tokens, providing buyers the right to instead purchase guaranteed entry to a World Cup game.

Once tickets go on sale, token holders are guaranteed the ability to buy a ticket for a specific match, even if the seat and teams playing are unknown at the time. They can also trade these tokens on secondary markets.

Some of these tokens are tied to a national squad — but come with greater risk. The Right to Final token, for example, offers fans an opportunity to purchase a ticket to the World Cup final match, but only if the team whose collectible they’ve bought makes it that far.

With nearly 50 countries set to participate in the tournament next year, most tokens sold will result in no ticket purchases. Tens of thousands of Right to Buy tokens to date sold by FIFA to optimistic punters have to date likely earned the footballing body an estimated $15 million windfall, The Athletic reported last month.

The Right to Final: England token cost $999, and those tokens are now sold out. If England makes the final, those token holders will be entitled to a ticket to the match, but it’s not yet clear how much more they will have to pay to secure an actual ticket.

$30,000 Tickets

FIFA last week launched its ticket resale platform, where some tickets for the World Cup final match are available for up to $30,000.

Gespa can order Swiss-based companies that break its rules to halt wrongdoing. If the company is purely online or foreign-based, Gespa can request Swiss internet service providers to block access to the firm’s website. The regulator is legally obligated to notify criminal prosecution authorities if violations are found to have occurred, said Richard.

Zurich-headquartered FIFA operates its FIFA Collect platform in partnership with Modex Tech Ltd., a blockchain software developer with offices in Switzerland, Gibraltar and Italy. Modex has yet to receive communication from Gespa, according to a person familiar with the matter. A spokesperson from Modex didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for Bloomberg’s Business of Sports newsletter for the context you need on the collision of power, money and sports, from the latest deals to the newest stakeholders. Delivered weekly.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.